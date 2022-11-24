Appalachian St. earns 74-70 victory over East Tennessee St.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 14 points in Appalachian State's 74-70 win against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Gregory shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-2). Tyree Boykin scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dibaji Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes led the Buccaneers (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. East Tennessee State also got 13 points and three steals from Deanthony Tipler. Josh Taylor also recorded 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.