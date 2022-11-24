Hornets rally to beat 76ers in injury-riddled matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final five minutes and the Charlotte Hornets rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams.

Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid.

Philadelphia was playing without three starters — Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — but got strong efforts from Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell and Tobias Harris.

Milton had 22 points, Melton 20, Harris 19 and Harrell 16 for Philadelphia. Harrell was playing in Charlotte for the first time since that franchise allowed him to leave via free agency last summer.

The Hornets were missing starting guard LaMelo Ball and top reserve Cody Martin, and lost guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the second quarter to left ankle sprain.

CAVALIERS 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds in Cleveland's victory over Portland.

Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists to help Cavaliers complete a 4-0 homestand and improve to 12-6.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and six rebounds for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost four straight.

Portland guard Damian Lillard missed his second game in a row because of a strained right lower leg.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, PACERS 101

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and Minnesota beat Indiana.

Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Myles Turner led Indianapolis with 31 points, hitting seven 3s.

