Binghamton scores 6 in final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 24 points and Binghamton scored six points in the final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia 81-79 on Wednesday.

Down 79-75, Falko sank a long 3-pointer to get within one point and John McGriff stole Columbia's inbound pass. McGriff backed up to the 3-point line and made another 3 with 1.3 left, and Columbia's heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Christian Hinckson scored 20 points and Miles Gibson added 19 points for the Bearcats (3-2). McGriff scored six points.

Blair Thompson led the way for the Lions (2-5) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 18 points and six rebounds and Zinou Bedri had 14 points two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.