Moloco Announces Daisuke Yokokawa as VP, Global Marketing

Meta and Google veteran brings a robust background in adtech and e-commerce

Daisuke Yokokawa

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 November 2022 - Moloco, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Daisuke Yokokawa as Vice President, Global Marketing. Based in Singapore, Yokokawa will lead Moloco's marketing teams globally, responsible for Product Marketing, Communications, Growth Marketing, and Brand Marketing. Yokokawa will also serve as the site lead for Moloco's Singapore office.Mr. Yokokawa's appointment comes at a transformative time for Moloco. Moloco Cloud DSP , the company's flagship product, is seeing significant growth as mobile marketers, now more than ever, rely on Moloco for consistent and scalable return on ad spend for their mobile ad campaigns. Additionally, Moloco Retail Media Platform for e-commerce marketplaces attracts attention as the only retail media solution focusing on the unique needs of marketplaces. It enables their merchants to create ad campaigns that increase discoverability and sales through relevant ad placements to the right shoppers at the right time."With Daisuke's deep background in advertising, e-commerce, and global brand strategy, he is uniquely positioned to further Moloco's continued growth. His experience aligns with our priority to position Moloco as the leader in performance ad-tech powered by machine learning, requiring fully optimized teams and robust partnerships to do so," said Sunil Rayan, Chief Business Officer, Moloco.As a senior leader with experience in consumer and business marketing in the global technology sector, Yokokawa brings a track record of growing businesses and brands through strategy design, launching innovative marketing programs across the customer life cycle, and building championship teams in geographically distributed and diverse cultures.Yokokawa has held senior marketing roles at Meta, as Director of Marketing for Southeast Asia & Emerging Markets, and at Google, where he held product and business marketing positions in the US and Japan. Additionally, he held roles at Rakuten, The Boston Consulting Group, and Unilever. Most recently, he was Head of Retail Marketing APAC at Coinbase."Moloco's vision of using its machine learning technology to bring more equity to the global economy for businesses of all sizes is inspiring. The products are best in class for optimized ad performance and, combined with its leadership and culture, it makes Moloco a great team to join," said Daisuke Yokokawa, VP Global Marketing, Moloco.

About Moloco

Moloco's goal is to make the digital economy more equitable and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.



