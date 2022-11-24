Deere, Azenta rise; Autodesk, Nordstrom fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Deere & Co., up $20.96 to $437.52.
The agricultural equipment company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Autodesk Inc., down $11.83 to $197.07.
The design software company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
HP Inc., up 53 cents to $29.91.
The personal computer maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts and announced job cuts.
Guess Inc., up 23 cents to $19.98.
The clothing company's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Nordstrom Inc., down 96 cents to $21.69.
Investors were disappointed by the department store operator's financial forecast.
Hess Corp., down $3.21 to $144.90.
Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Azenta Inc., up $1.04 to $58.51.
The life sciences company is buying back $500 million of its stock.
Manchester United Plc., up $3.86 to $18.80.
The soccer team's owner said it's considering a potential sale.