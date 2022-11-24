Argentina flanker Kremer banned for 4 weeks for red card

DUBLIN (AP) — Argentina flanker Marcos Kremer was suspended for four weeks on Wednesday for his red card against Scotland in their rugby test last weekend.

Kremer was sent off on Saturday for hitting the head of Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie with a swinging arm in a ruck in the 23rd minute. The Pumas led 8-7 at the time. They lost 52-29 at Murrayfield.

At his judicial hearing, Kremer admitted the offense was worthy of a red card. The committee considered his actions at the ruck were reckless.

His remorse, admission of guilt and apology to Ritchie reduced the sanction from a start of six weeks to four. Kremer will miss the next four games of his Stade Francais club as Argentina has finished its campaign this year.

___

