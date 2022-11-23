Carboxymethyl cellulose Market Growth, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market value was US$ 1629.5 million in 2021. The global carboxymethyl cellulose market value is forecast to reach US$ 2,440.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pure cotton and wood pulp cellulose provide the raw material for carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose Gum). In the pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, food & beverage, paint, and household care industries, it is known as cellulose gum or tylose powder. In addition, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing use a great deal of carboxymethyl cellulose. Reduced-fat food products use carboxymethyl cellulose a lot. In addition to its use in candy preparation, it also improves the taste the texture of the products. Further, it ensures a smooth dispersion of the flavor oils. Margarine, chewing gums, and peanut butter contain it as an emulsifier.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC503

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Food and beverage manufacturers increasingly use carboxymethyl cellulose as a thickener and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, cakes, and other baked goods. Thus, driving the global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Oil-drilling companies also use carboxymethyl cellulose as a component of drilling mud. In addition, it acts as a water toner and viscosity modifier, thereby driving the global carboxymethyl cellulose market growth.

The decline in raw material quantities to produce carboxymethyl cellulose may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. A number of countries worldwide have implemented lockdowns, curfews, which have severely impacted lifestyles, health and wellbeing, and manufacturing industries. A pandemic posed many challenges for exporters, including restrictions on import and export of goods, quarantine and lockdown measures, and a new trade war. There have been disruptions in the supply chain, lack of availability of workers, complete shutdowns of restaurants or quick-service restaurants (QSRs), the textile industry, the paper coating industry, and others that have negatively affected the market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the total market volume in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. This region is likely to experience the fastest growth in the carboxymethyl cellulose market during the forecast period. Due to the large consumption in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries is forecast to drive the demand. As a result of increasing domestic demand coupled with low manufacturing costs, the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors in Japan, China, India, and South Korea are likely to drive cellulose market growth in the forecast period. As a result of rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, the demand for personal care products is forecast to grow in emerging economies, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC503

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market are:

J.M. Huber Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Incorporated

Química Amtex S.A.

Amtex Chemicals, LLC

Changzhou Science & Technology Co. Limited

DKS Co. Limited

Carlyle Investment Management LLC

Formitex Empreendimentos e Participações Limited

Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Limited

Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market segmentation focuses on Purity Level, Application, Property, and Region.

Segmentation based on Purity Level

Highly Purified

Technical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation based on Application

Food & Beverages

Oil & refining

Pharmaceutical

Paint & Textile

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paper Coating & Household Care

Others

Segmentation based on Property

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer

Binder

Anti-repository Agent

Lubricator

Emulsifier

Excipient

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC503

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC503

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

—–Top More Report—–

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Artificial Insemination Market

Real World Evidence Solutions Market

Bovine Serum Albumin Market

Medical Waste Management Market