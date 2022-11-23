MOSTown x Garden to Present Hong Kong First–ever "MOST-Fun Christmas City"

First Giant 4.5m Height Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree

Life Bread Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall & Spring Onion PopPan Game

Over 100 exhibits to witnessing the historical change of HK bakery industry

H．COINS members enjoy exclusive activities

Garden Christmas Wreath Recycling Workshop



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 November 2022 - Christmas is coming with full of anticipation. This Christmas, Ma On Shan MOSTown is specially cooperating with the well-known local bakery brand "Garden" to present Hong Kong First –ever "MOST-Fun Christmas City" to create the most unforgettable festive memories for your family with love! From 19th November, 2022 to 2nd January, 2023, there will be different Garden classic products features in the venue, including HK tallest 4.5m "Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree", 3m high "Life Bread Truck" and giant "Spring Onion Pop Pan". The Life Bread Truck is transformed into a Garden Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall, where hundreds of classic packaging, promotional materials, production tools, boutiques, and other historical items of Garden from different eras are exhibited. These products witness the changes of baking history in different eras, which will definitely bring you a lot of interesting memories. There will also be special themed interactive games, such as a Christmas treasure hunt with Christmas-themed shopping and dining privileges, an eco-friendly Christmas wreath DIY workshop, and gift redemption exclusively for H．COINS members. By the classic photo-taking booth, exhibition hall, fun games, and rich privileges, this Christmas, MOSTown sincerely invites you to enjoy and share the most fun holiday time!





Garden's classic food photo-taking booth brings endless memory in "Taste"



Garden has been dedicated to producing bakery products for more than 90 years, committing to offering healthy and tasty food for everyone every day. This Christmas, Garden will land on MOSTown L2 Atrium, and create a "MOST-Fun Christmas City", regaining our childhood memories with Garden's classic products. There will be a 4.5m high Christmas tree designed by various flavors of chocolate fingers and Spring Onion Pop Pan in 3m high. Simply take photos and LIKE on social media, Shoppers may win Garden's new revamped popular biscuits. In addition, LifeBread is also transformed into a 3m high giant Life Bread Truck as an exhibition hall, exhibiting a hundred pieces of Garden's historical exhibits, allowing the public to witness the growth of Garden. Cooperating with the Hong Kong Federation of Women's Centre, the Christmas tree ornaments are handmade Christmas ornaments by using Garden's disposed packing materials which will add a strong festive atmosphere. There will also be baking theme games for H．COINS members and customers to participate to enjoy the warmth in this Christmas winter!



4.5m tall Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree





Rewinding Garden's by 90 years, MOSTown Exhibition Hall has more than 100 exhibits witnessing the historical change of bakery

Christmas baking interactive game with unlimited festival fun



MOST-FUN Check Point to get Garden's new packaging product for free

COINS members enjoy exclusive activities, redeem gifts by collecting stamps. Free registration with welcoming gifts

COINS Member Exclusive Privileges

Christmas Treasure Hunt*



H．COINS members simply scan the QR code at the participating merchants in different categories, and collect 3 different categories of stamps to get a pack of "Garden Chocolate finger".



Garden Christmas Wreath Recycling Workshop *



DIY your unique Christmas wreath using disposed packaging materials from Garden to bring an environmentally friendly and special heartwarming Christmas for everyone.



COINS Member to Redeem Garden Special Gift



1st Wave＊

2nd Wave＊

1st Lift Bread Packaging (First Time to Exhibit) The first generation of Garden Lift Bread was launched in 1960s. This is the packaging design. The product was the first to add vitamins and minerals, and features blue and white checkered wax paper packaging to keep bread fresh and hygienic. Today, the checkered of Life Bread is still iconic of the Garden.

4 types of Garden Delivery Trucks (First Time to Exhibit) In 2001, in order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Garden, a special edition of previous Garden truck models was launched with total of 4 models. The tailgate of each model car can be opened, and each truck has a unique certificate number, which is of great commemorative value. At that time, the redemption response was enthusiastic, and it was very popular among consumers and collectors.

Super Star Ice Pop (First Time to Exhibit) In 1979, Garden established an ice cream factory and launched a variety of ice cream products. The classic "Super Star" ice cream pop, with 3 layers of flavors and rainbow chocolate chips was very popular.

Star Logo Biscuit Tins Garden Biscuit tins from the 1930s to 1940s were modeled on the company's vehicles. the star logo on the can was the Garton brand logo at that time. "BUY IT BAKED" was the advertising slogan emphasizing freshly baked bread and biscuit.

Candy Can In the 1950s to 1960s, Garden's assorted candy were mainly aimed at children, with different themes and patterns, including small round cans in the shape of a post box, and others with beach laughter, ocean, flowers, etc.

Tin Mooncake Garden started producing mooncakes in the 1950s. It was also the first in Hong Kong to use tins as the packaging for mooncakes. The theme of the packaging design was "Beautiful Flowers and the Full Moon" to express the good reunion of people.





「Mooncake Club」 In 1959, Garden offered customers a monthly installment payment with a discount for the "Mooncake Club", as not everyone could afford the one-off expenditure at that time. The moon cakes were handmade with limited production.

Poster A variety of promotional posters from 1960s, including life bread, Chinese New Year candies, pop pan, gala crackers, etc. Each poster is full of features with slogan and product.



Come to join a Garden time shuttle! Many items are exhibited for the first time, including the tools, packaging, advertisement, etc. bringing everyone back to decades, exploring the experience and transformation of Garden and understanding Hong Kong's classic bakery brand.Garden will also first exhibit the first-generation Life Bread in blue & white checkered packaging in 1960; 4 editions of Garden's model car series with unique certificate numbers in 2001, and the kids must have Super Star Ice Pop, etc. in limited time.There are also "Star logo" biscuits boxes in the 1930s and 1940s; pattern candy cans of different themes from the 1950s and 1960s; "Moon Cake Club" installment leaflet in the 1950s; the first mooncake tins and the advertisement poster of Garden's snacks in 1960s. All of them are full of historical value.

