Another surprise as Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/11/23 20:01
Croatia's Luka Modric, left, and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at th...
Croatia's Luka Modric (10) runs with the ball against Morocco's Selim Amallah (15) during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croat...
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic jumps ov er Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia, at the Al Bayt St...
Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui heads the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qa...
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Croatia's Borna Sosa , right, challenge for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia...
A Morocco supporter looks on prior to the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednes...
A Croatia supporter looks on prior to the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Wedne...
Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (1) and Dejan Lovren, center, defend as Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, right, attacks during the World Cup group ...

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Morocco managed to stifle Croatia captain Luka Modric, who won the best player award at the last World Cup when he led his country to the final before losing to France.

The Moroccans didn’t just defend and troubled Croatia’s defense, including with a thumping second-half shot from Achraf Hakimi that goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had to punch away with both fists.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports