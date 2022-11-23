Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market Highlights, And Forecast 2031

The global Cosmetics Ingredient Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2022 and 2031, from USD million in 2022 to USD million in 2031.
common cosmetics ingredients:
1. Water: Used as a carrier for other components, water is the most prevalent ingredient in cosmetics. It can also aid in moisturizing and plumping the skin.
2. Emollients: These substances aid in softer, smoother skin. They may come from manmade materials or from natural sources like oil.
3. Humectants: These substances aid in drawing and holding moisture to the skin. They are frequently included in skin care treatments for dry or aged skin.
4. Surfactants: By lowering water’s surface tension, these substances let the liquid permeate the skin more effectively. They are frequently found in cleaning goods like body wash and shampoo.
5. Emulsifiers: These substances prevent the separation of water- and oil-based ingredients. They are frequently utilized in creams and lotions to prevent product separation.
gains from cosmetics
1. Cosmetics can assist in shielding your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. SPF is an ingredient present in many cosmetics, including foundation and powder, that can protect your skin against deterioration.
2. Cosmetics can also give you a more even complexion by helping to conceal flaws and defects.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers the following:
The Cosmetics Ingredient market is divided into Type and Application segments. Sales, revenue, and forecast for each segment from 2017 to 2028 are covered.
Cosmetics Ingredient Market by Ingredient Type
Synthetic Chemical Ingredients
Alcohol
Glycerol/Glycerine
Mineral Oils
Triethanolamine (TEA)/Diethanolamine (DEA)
Synthetic Colours
Methyl, Propyl, Butyl, Ethyl Paraben
Sodium Lauretha Sulphate
Natural/Herbal Ingredients
Vegetable Fatty Acids
Animal Fats
Essential Oils
Natural Colours
Waxes
Speciality Ingredients
Bioactives
Emollients
Surfactant
Anionic
Non-anionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Conditioning Polymer
Rheology Control Agent
UV-absorber
Emulsifiers
Antimicrobial
Cosmetics Ingredient Market by End Use
Fragrance
Hair Care
Hair Removal
Hair Conditioning & Shampoos
Hair Color
Skin Care
Anti-ageing
Acne Preparations
Moisturizers
Skin Whitening Cream
UV-protection
Others
Make-up
Foundation
Lipsticks & Lip guards
Oral Care
Eye Care
BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Actives International LLC., INOLEX Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Kolmar BNH Co Ltd., COBIOSA, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Novacap Group (SEQENS), Kao Corporation
Regional Analysis in Detail
> North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
> Europe (Russia, Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe)
> Asia-Pacific (India, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia)
> South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America)
> Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
