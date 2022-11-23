Alexa
2022 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival to kick off on Dec. 3

Manicured garden landscapes and local mushrooms bring tourists to Xinshe free flower show

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/23 21:20
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival will kick off on Dec. 3 and run through Dec. 18 at the second nursery garden of the Seed Improvement and Propagation Station in Xinshe District, Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

The Taichung City Government has created various garden landscapes at many places around Xinshe to create Taiwan’s version of France's Provence, including at Zhongxinling Parking Lot, Xinshe District Office, Xinshe Cleaning Squad, Fu Sheng Park, and farms around the district.

The bureau also recommends visitors dine at restaurants near the venue and taste dishes containing Xinshe’s mushrooms, including mushroom hotpot, mushroom sausage, mushroom braised pork rice, and fried mushroom stalks.

Admission to the flower carpet festival is free and the city government welcomes the public to take a day trip to enjoy the flowers and stroll around the mountainous town.

The address of the flower carpet show is: No. 30, Xiexing Street, Xinshe District, Taichung City.

