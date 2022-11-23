The most spectacular art robberies in history

Thieves have stolen a collection of almost 500 gold coins from the Celtic Museum in Manching, Bavaria. The 2,000-year-old treasure was a highlight of ... Thieves have stolen a collection of almost 500 gold coins from the Celtic Museum in Manching, Bavaria. The 2,000-year-old treasure was a highlight of the museum's collection. It is still unclear how the perpetrators were able to switch off the alarm systems. The police described the burglary as executed in a classic way, like "a bad movie," while Bavaria's culture minister speaks of a "disaster."