Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Triathlon champion who wears Puyan Shunze Temple hat to visit Taiwan again

Gustav Iden has won nine prestigious triathlon events wearing the Puyan Shunze Temple hat

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/23 19:37
(Changhua County Government photo)

(Changhua County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Changhua County Government announced in a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that Gustav Iden, who has won nine prestigious triathlon events wearing a Changhua temple hat with the Mandarin characters "埔鹽順澤宮" (Puyan Shunze Temple) since 2019, will visit the temple and other attractions in the county again on Dec. 4 and 5.

Iden’s most recent triathlon victories wearing the hat include the PTO Canadian Open in Canada in July and the Ironman World Championship in October in Hawaii, where he broke the event’s record. Iden, 26, posted a photo of him wearing the hat at the finish line. His world champion status has attracted many people from around Taiwan to the temple on weekends and national holidays to receive the hats, which the temple gives away.

In addition to visiting the temple, Iden will also visit scenic spots and attractions in the county to promote local tourism.

The county will announce other places the world-famous triathlete will visit on the county government website. This will be Iden’s second visit to Changhua following his visit in 2019.

Before his visit to the county, Iden and a compatriot, Kristian Blummenfelt, who is also a world triathlon champion, will first participate in the exhibition race of LAVA TRI, a triathlon event, at Dapeng Bay in Pingtung County, according to the release.

Triathlon champion who wears Puyan Shunze Temple hat to visit Taiwan again
(Changhua County Government photo)
Gustav Iden
Ironman World Championship
Changhua County

RELATED ARTICLES

Search for Japanese treasure in Taiwan safe ends in disappointment
Search for Japanese treasure in Taiwan safe ends in disappointment
2022/10/21 17:56
Gustav Iden breaks Ironman World Championship record wearing Taiwanese hat
Gustav Iden breaks Ironman World Championship record wearing Taiwanese hat
2022/10/10 16:56
Guards overpower man waving sickle at county chief during Taiwan election rally
Guards overpower man waving sickle at county chief during Taiwan election rally
2022/10/01 15:40
Taiwan railroad crossing malfunction fixed after 3 tries
Taiwan railroad crossing malfunction fixed after 3 tries
2022/09/11 14:05
Norwegian athlete wearing viral Taiwanese baseball hat wins triathlon again
Norwegian athlete wearing viral Taiwanese baseball hat wins triathlon again
2022/07/26 18:40