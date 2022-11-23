Triathlon champion who wears Puyan Shunze Temple hat to visit Taiwan again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Changhua County Government announced in a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that Gustav Iden, who has won nine prestigious triathlon events wearing a Changhua temple hat with the Mandarin characters "埔鹽順澤宮" (Puyan Shunze Temple) since 2019, will visit the temple and other attractions in the county again on Dec. 4 and 5.

Iden’s most recent triathlon victories wearing the hat include the PTO Canadian Open in Canada in July and the Ironman World Championship in October in Hawaii, where he broke the event’s record. Iden, 26, posted a photo of him wearing the hat at the finish line. His world champion status has attracted many people from around Taiwan to the temple on weekends and national holidays to receive the hats, which the temple gives away.

In addition to visiting the temple, Iden will also visit scenic spots and attractions in the county to promote local tourism.

The county will announce other places the world-famous triathlete will visit on the county government website. This will be Iden’s second visit to Changhua following his visit in 2019.

Before his visit to the county, Iden and a compatriot, Kristian Blummenfelt, who is also a world triathlon champion, will first participate in the exhibition race of LAVA TRI, a triathlon event, at Dapeng Bay in Pingtung County, according to the release.



(Changhua County Government photo)