Election candidate accused of trying to buy votes with Taiwan serow meat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Taichung City has been accused of trying to buy votes in the Nov. 26 local elections by offering the meat of the protected Taiwan serow, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 23).

The animal, also known as the Formosan serow or goat antelope, is a small bovid listed as a rare and valuable species. As a result, the suspect will not only be charged under the Election and Recall Act for vote-buying, but also under the Wildlife Conservation Act, the Liberty Times reported.

The local election candidate, surnamed Kuan (管), reportedly hired someone last September to hunt serows. The meat was then packaged with persimmons and NT$100 ($3.2) bills to share with villagers in the Heping District of Taichung City.

Prosecutors raided Kuan’s home, campaign office, and six other locations on Tuesday (Nov. 22) searching for evidence of vote-buying. While the meat had already been eaten, they said they still found evidence pointing to Kuan’s illegal activities.

Nine people were questioned, with Kuan released on bail of NT$100,000. The maximum penalty for vote-buying was 10 years in prison, with voters selling their vote facing a maximum jail term of three years.