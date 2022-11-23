Customer Data Platform Market Size, Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Customer Data Platform Market to reach USD $$ million by 2025. Global Customer Data Platform Market valued approximately USD 642 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Customer Data Platform Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Customer Data Platform market are rising demand for omni channel experience & actionable insights and increasing pressure on CMOs to deliver personalized customer experience. In addition, Effective tracking of customers to understand their behavior for targeted marketing activities is also a factor that drives the market growth.

However, lack of tools to integrate online & offline customer data in real time and need of huge infrastructure for collection & storage of customer data are some factors that limiting the market growth of global Customer Data Platform market. A Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system which generates a persistent and unified customer database that is accessible to other systems. Customer data platform offers various benefits such as saving time, easily working with big data, avoiding personalization fails, matching multiple data points about one customer, increasing revenue, improving reporting, predicting and shaping behavior and building real time behavioral segments.

The regional analysis of Global Customer Data Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of many CDP vendors and. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to heavy investment made by private and public sector for enhancing the marketing technologies. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Customer Data Platform market over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

Adobe

Nice

SAS Institute

Tealium

Segment

Zaius

AgilOne

ActionalQ

BlueConic

Ascent360

Evergage

Lytics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Access

> Analytics

> Engagement

By Application:

> Marketing Data Segmentation

> Personalized Data Recommendation

> Predictive Analytics

> Campaign Management

> Customer Engagement & Retention

> Security Management

> Others

By Vertical:

> BFSI

> Retail & E-commerce

> Media & Entertainment

> IT & Telecommunication

> Travel & Hospitality

> Energy & Utilities

> Automobile

> Healthcare & Life Sciences

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Customer Data Platform Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

