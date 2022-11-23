Computerized Numeric Control Market Size, Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Global Computerized Numeric Control Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Computerized Numeric Control Market valued approximately USD 60 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Computerized Numeric Control Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Computerized Numeric Control market are growing demand for production efficiency and reduction in overall process cost. However, high installation & maintenance cost and lack of skilled personnel are some factors that limiting the market growth of computerized Numeric control market. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) is automated control of machine tools by using a means of computer. It is also known as Numerical Control (NC). It can control the motion of tools or work piece. Computer Numeric control offers various advantages such as short production time, high manufacturing accuracy, larger manufacturing flexibility, reduction in human errors, better safety, boost production volume and contour machining.

The regional analysis of Global Computerized Numeric Control Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Western Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia Pacific and North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

MONDRAGON Corporation

GSK CNC Equipment

Soft Servo Systems

Heidenhain GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Siemens AG

Sandvik AB

Haas Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Lathes

> Mills

> Routers

> Grinders

> Plasma Cutters

> Drill Press

> Others

By Application:

> Aerospace & Defence

> Automobile

> Electronics

> Healthcare

> Industrial

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Computerized Numeric Control Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

