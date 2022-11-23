API Management Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global API Management Market to reach USD $$ million by 2025. Global API Management Market valued approximately USD 820 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The global API Management market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global API Management market are rising number of mobile subscribers and growing demand for public and private APIs. Moreover, the advancement of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and big data are the major factors that propelling the market growth.

However, one of the major factor that obstructing the market growth are data security issue. In addition, limitation of server availability in global API management market is challenging factor. Application Programming Interface (API) is a set to protocol, tools and subroutines that are used to build software applications. The main goal of API management is to authorize organizations that either publish or utilize an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and protect the need of developer and applications. The biggest advantage to most API management platform is their ease of use by providing well-designed used interfaces. API management also provides scalability and infrastructure management features like throttling and tracking without any additional overhead. In addition, it ensures consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps.

The regional analysis of Global API Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising popularity of web APIs and high adoptability of new technology. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to availability of better technologies for API management. Latin America is also showing development in API management market over the coming years. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth rate in global API management market in the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Red Hat Inc.

HP

Fiorano Software

SAP SE

Sensedia

Tibco Software

TYK Technologies

CA Technologies

Google Inc.

Apiary Inc.

Axway Inc.

Cloud Elements

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

> API Portal

> Security

> Monetization

> API Gateway

> API Analytics

> Administration

By Service:

> Training & Consulting

> Support & Maintenance

> Integration

By Industry:

> BFSI

> IT & Telecom

> Government

> Healthcare

> Retail & Consumer Goods

> Manufacturing

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global API Management Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

