A2P & P2A Messaging Market Size, Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The A2P & P2A Messaging Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market are growing number of mobile phone users and increase in mobile payment & mobile banking.

However, stringent government regulations are one of the major restraining factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market. Application-to-Person (A2P) is process of sending mobile application messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Person-to-Application (P2A) is a process of sending message from a mobile user to an application. It is often called mobile originated (MO). A2P messaging offer various benefits such as increase efficiency of various corporate platform and support services and improve communication. P2A messaging also offers various advantages such as individual can easily interact with brands and companies & service provides with text messaging providing a universal, quick and trusted route for client-business communications.

The regional analysis of Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the significant/leading region across the world in terms of market share due to large acceptance of A2P & P2A messaging services by the enterprises. In addition, increasing development and regulation and technologies are benefiting in the A2P & P2A messaging market ecosystem in Asia-Pacific region. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> CRM

> Promotions

> Pushed Content

> Interactive

> Others

By Application:

> BFSI

> Entertainment

> Tourism

> Retail

> Marketing

> Healthcare

> Media

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

