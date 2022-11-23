Time-Sensitive Networking Market Size, Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2030

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market to reach USD 928.55 billion by 2025. Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market valued approximately USD 29.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global Time-Sensitive Networking market are Development of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards for deterministic ethernet, increasing adoption of IOT for automation and real time delivery of Ethernet Traffic. One of the major restraining factor of global time-sensitive networking market is the inability of TSN standards to provide customized solution. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of standards under development by Time Saving Networking task group of the IEEE 802.1 working group.

TSN enables collection real of time data to perform analytics, gain operational insights and increases the productivity of the system. TSN will Support full-duplex standards Ethernet derivates with higher bandwidth options such as 1GB, 10GB and even 400GB version in IEEE 802.3. TSN incorporates top-tier IT security provisions. Segmentation performance protection and temporal composability can add multiple levels of defense to the security framework. By using standard Ethernet components, TSN can integrate with existing brownfield applications and standards IT Traffic. TSN prioritize the low latency communication required for fast system response and closed-loop control application. It can achieve deterministic transfer times on the order of tens of microseconds and time synchronization between nodes down to tens of nanoseconds to ensure reliable delivery of this time-critical traffic.

The regional analysis of Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to growing industrial automation in the US. Europe is also contributing major share in the global time-saving networking market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation

Intel Corporation

Nationals Instruments Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Belden Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Testbed Ecosystems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-User:

> Industrial Automation

> Power & Energy

> Automotive

> Transportation

> Oil & Gas

> Aerospace

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

