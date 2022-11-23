Taiwanese designers nominated for Grammy Awards' Best Recording Package

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese graphic designers were nominated for Grammy Awards in the category of Best Recording Package.

The Grammy Awards has recently announced its 2023 nominations. Two Taiwanese albums — “Beginningless Beginning” and “Telos” — were mentioned in the category of Best Recording Package.

Taiwan’s famed graphic designer Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽) and his daughter Xiao Chun-Then (蕭君恬) teamed up on the package design for the album titled “Beginningless Beginning.” The music was produced by Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra, per Shopping Design.

“Beginningless Beginning” is a soundtrack album for the New Taipei city government’s tourism video called "Tamsui-Kavalan Trails Trilogy." It contrasts the beautiful natural landscape in Taiwan during the day and night.



Xiao Chun-Then and Xiao Qing-yang were nominated for Best Recording Package Award. (Facebook, Xiao Qing-yang's post)

It is Xiao Qing-yang’s seventh time receiving a nomination for the Grammy Awards. His daughter is studying for her master's degree at the Royal College of Art, London.

Illustrator Ming Liu, commonly known as WHOSMiNG, was also nominated for his work on Taiwanese singer/songwriter Fann's album titled “Telos." The design of the peach-inspired album used eco-friendly materials and resembles a gift package.



(Facebook, WHOSMiNG's post)