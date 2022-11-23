Taiwan Tourism Bureau targets senior travel market with Golden Years program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will develop a “Golden Years” program for senior travelers as tourism spending by the aging population could total NT$100 billion ($3.20 billion), the Tourism Bureau said Wednesday (Nov. 23).

The travel sector expects a rebound in tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic and the spending power of Taiwan’s over-60s as a powerful force for the promotion of “slow travel,” Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The Tourism Bureau brought together entertainment and media personalities in Taipei City Wednesday to relate their experiences with eight travel itineraries specifically designed for senior citizens. The “Golden Years” brand, set up in August, focused on the environment, culture, and lifestyles of health and sustainability (LOHAS).

According to calculations by the Tourism Bureau, last year’s domestic travel by Taiwanese seniors reached a total value of NT$40 billion, while before the pandemic, 15% of foreign visitors were also seniors, good for a value of NT$66 billion. The “Golden Years” travel program provided visitors with safe and interesting itineraries, including cultural and do-it-yourself experiences, Tourism Bureau officials said.