Taiwan Army holds joint live-fire exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army’s 269 Mechanized Brigade carried out a nighttime joint combat exercise on the grounds of the military’s joint training base in Pingtung on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

The live-fire drill kicked off with troops firing off flares, per Military News Agency. They then launched Javelin missiles at simulated enemy armored vehicles while receiving artillery support, Liberty Times reported.

Soldiers practiced taking interactive cover and later carried out an assault on the enemy position, successfully driving them away.

The Javelin is an anti-armor missile developed by the U.S. that employs fire-and-forget technology, allowing the operator to fire and immediately move to another position, according to Military.com. The missile’s effective range is 2,500 meters, while its maximum range is 4,750 meters.