Warehouse Automation Market Size, Drivers, Top Players, Latest Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/11/23 06:34

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Warehouse Automation Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global warehouse automation market is estimated to witness a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Warehouse Automation Market are:

  • ABB Ltd.,
  • Amazon Robotics,
  • Automation Tooling Systems,
  • Fetch Robotics, Inc.,
  • FANUC Corporation, Geodis

The global Warehouse Automation Market segmentation focuses on:

By Technology: 

  • AGV/AMR
  • AS/RS
  • Automatic Identification and Data Capture
  • Conveyors
  • MRO Services
  • Order Picking
  • Overhead Systems
  • Palletizing & Depalletizing
  • Sortation
  • WMS/WES/WCS

By Function: 

  • Inbound
  • Picking
  • Outbound

By Industry Vertical: 

  • 3PL
  • Apparel
  • E-Commerce
  • Food & Beverage
  • General Merchandise
  • Grocery
  • Pharma

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

