Fiberglass Market Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2021-2027

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/11/23 06:36

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Fiberglass Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

Global Fiberglass Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 13,443.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 18,648.7 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Fiberglass Market are:

  • Jhusi, Owens Corning,
  • Taishan Fabric Glass,
  • Chongqing Polycomp,
  • Nippon among others.

The global Fiberglass Market segmentation focuses on:

By Type segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

  • A- Glass Fiber
  • C- Glass Fiber
  • D- Glass Fiber
  • E- Glass Fiber
  • Advantex Glass Fiber
  • ECR Glass Fiber
  • AR Glass Fiber
  • R- Glass Fiber
  • S2 Glass Fiber
  • M- Glass Fiber
  • Z- Glass Fiber

 By Form segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Tow
  • Veil mats
  • Woven fabrics
  • Chopped strand mat
  • Tape
  • Rope
  • Cloth
  • Others

By Manufacturing Process segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Continuous Filament
  • Staple Filament

By Resin segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Polyester
  • Vinyl esters
  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethanes
  • Others

By Industry segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Aircraft and Aerospace
  • Construction Industry
  • Consumer Goods
  • Corrosion Resistant Equipment
  • Electrical devices
  • Marine Industry
  • Automobile Industry

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

