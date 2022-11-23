Procurement Software Market Key Players Supposed to Effect the Revenue Growth in Coming Years 2021-2030

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Procurement Software Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The Global Procurement Software Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 6,115.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,654.8 Mn by 2026. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2026.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Procurement Software Market are:
- SAP SE,
- Proactis Holdings PLC,
- Coupa Software Inc.,
- Microsoft Corporation
The global Procurement Software Market segmentation focuses on:
By Deployment segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
By Software segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:
- Spend Analysis
- E-Sourcing
- E-Procurement
By Industry segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
