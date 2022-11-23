Alexa
Procurement Software Market Key Players Supposed to Effect the Revenue Growth in Coming Years 2021-2030

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/11/23 06:39

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Procurement Software Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The Global Procurement Software Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 6,115.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,654.8 Mn by 2026. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2026.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Procurement Software Market are:

  • SAP SE,
  • Proactis Holdings PLC,
  • Coupa Software Inc.,
  • Microsoft Corporation

The global Procurement Software Market segmentation focuses on:

By Deployment segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

By Software segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Spend Analysis
  • E-Sourcing
  • E-Procurement

By Industry segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

