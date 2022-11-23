Taiwan adds 17,841 local COVID cases, announces new round of free test kit distribution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,841 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Nov. 23), with 51 imported cases and 31 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 21% from the same day last week.

At Wednesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced the fourth round of distribution of free COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen test kits from Dec. 1. Elderly people, aged 65 and over, as well as parents of young preschool children, aged 6 and under, can pick up a set of five test kits, free of charge, at designated distribution sites nationwide.

As the local elections are three days away, Wang estimated that around 105,000 and 110,000 voters might not be able to show up at poll stations on Saturday (Nov. 26) due to COVID infection and required quarantine.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,197 males and 9,629 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,951 cases, 2,332 in Taichung City, 2,288 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,023 in Taoyuan City, 1,664 in Tainan City, 1,531 in Taipei City, 889 in Changhua County, 578 in Pingtung County, 547 in Hsinchu County, 443 in Miaoli County, 413 Yunlin County, 290 in Chiayi County, 282 in Yilan County, 252 in Keelung City, 222 in Nantou County, 210 in Chiayi City, 198 in Hualien County, 118 in Taitung County, 34 in Penghu County, 32 in Kinmen County, and five in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 51 imported cases included 21 males and 30 females, ranging in age from their 10s to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 31 deaths included 20 males and 11 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 29 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 18 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,210,955 cases, of which 8,173,534 were local and 37,367 were imported. So far, 14,060 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.