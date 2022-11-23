Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ homecoming with a 115-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune of steady boos. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Kevin Durant had 20 before coach Jacque Vaughn pulled his starting lineup with 3 minutes left in the game.

The expected marquee matchup was dimmed with Embiid out with a sprained left foot, Harden still out with a tendon strain in his right foot and starting guard Tyrese Maxey also out with a broken left foot.

Simmons was heckled, drew a flagrant foul, shushed the crowd on a layup, and even shrugged after hitting free throws. Most important for a player who has battled mental health issues, Simmons played with poise as boos rained on him for the bulk of his 32 minutes.

KINGS 113, GRIZZLIES 109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and Sacramento won its seventh straight.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points and Malik Monk finished with 14 points for the Kings, who led by 14 midway through the fourth quarter but had to hold on in the final seconds.

PISTONS 110, NUGGETS 108

DENVER (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Detroit snapped a seven-game skid.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds after missing the past three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Pistons won their first road game this season; they had been 0-10. Alec Burks finished with 21 points for Detroit.

The Nuggets' Aaron Gordon missed what would have been a game-tying jumper just before time expired.

___

