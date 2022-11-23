Taipei to ban single-use plastic cups in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei will ban beverage shops from providing single-use plastic drinking cups starting Dec.1, announced the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the DEP stated that in response to international trends and the implementation of plastic reduction policies, starting from Dec. 1, beverage stores in Taipei City will no longer be allowed to provide plastic single-use beverage cups, including PLA cups made of biodegradable plastic materials.

The DEP pointed out that in June and August, personnel were sent to the beverage store operators in their jurisdictions to disseminate information, including legal announcements and related publicity leaflets, to ensure that the business operators understood the policy content, with additional reminders sent in mid-November. According to the results of shop surveys, more than 90% of the listed vendors have completed stocking up on alternative cup materials and all of them report being able to cooperate with the implementation of the law on Dec. 1.

In addition, the department stated that a new system of reusable cups will also be launched on New Year's Day, 2023. The new regulations dictate that at least 5% of the branches of convenience store chains and fast food chains must provide a reusable cup loan service.

The DEP has formulated the "Good Service Guidelines for Reusable (loaned) Cups," which focus on materials and labels, borrowing and returning, cleaning, inspection, and communication of environmental protection concepts to ensure the hygiene and quality of the reusable cup service system.

The bureau pointed out that since July 1st, the four major chain operators (beverage stores, convenience stores, fast food chains, and supermarket chains) have provided customers who bring their own cups to receive a discount of more than NT$5 per drink. As a result, the ratio of customers who bring their own cups has increased from 6% to 16%.

The ban on disposable plastic cups is estimated to impact 2,206 beverage stores across Taipei. The DEP predicts that the new policy will result in 76 million fewer disposable plastic cups used and 912 tons less in plastics produced a year.