Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group launches research projects in Canada

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday (Nov. 23) it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote quantum technology and would launch a software research center in Canada.

The MOU between Foxconn’s Hon Hai Research Institute and Mitacs, an innovation non-profit group, was designed to find quantum research talent across Canada, with five to ten research interns to be hired during the first year, Foxconn said on its website.

The second project, a Canadian Software Research & Development Center (SRDC), will hire 100 engineers and designers during its first phase. The SRDC planned to develop software related to electric vehicles (EVs), human-machine interfaces, and other design projects, including some based on demand from clients, Foxconn said.

The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer said the two projects were only the first step of its plan to expand its R&D and innovation capabilities in Canada, while Canadian officials mentioned increased opportunities for graduates and an expansion of the basis for economic growth and high-tech development.

While Foxconn has gained a global reputation as the world’s largest assembler of Apple iPhones and iPads, it has recently also made high-profile forays into the EV and semiconductor sectors.