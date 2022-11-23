Alexa
Taiwan Army Kiowa helicopter makes emergency landing in Tainan

Crew were conducting routine nighttime training when rotor speed warning light went off

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/23 12:35
OH-58D Kiowa helicopter.

OH-58D Kiowa helicopter. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Army OH-58D Kiowa helicopter made an emergency landing in Tainan on Tuesday (Nov. 22) after a warning light indicating excessive rotor speed lit up.

The crew, from the Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command, were performing a routine nighttime training mission when the helicopter’s rotor speed became too high, per CNA. They followed standard operating procedures and landed safely in a field south of the Tainan Airport.

Both the crew and the helicopter were unharmed.

The Taiwanese military purchased a number of Kiowa helicopters to supplement its SuperCobras, which it bought from the U.S. in 1997. The Army still has 37 Kiowas in its fleet.

The Kiowa “conducts armed reconnaissance, security, target acquisition and designation, command and control, light attack, and defensive air combat missions in support of combat and contingency operations,” according to Military.com

Given that Taiwan has enough spare parts for 12 years, the Kiowa can still play a role in battlefield observation and launching raids, said Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
