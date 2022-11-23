Venning has 21, Saint Bonaventure tops Southern Indiana

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning had 21 points in Saint Bonaventure's 80-66 victory over Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.

Venning had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (3-2). Kyrell Luc added 19 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Yann Farell recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Screaming Eagles (2-3) were led by Isaiah Swope, who recorded 21 points and five assists. Trevor Lakes added 13 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jacob Polakovich had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure led Southern Indiana 30-24 at the half, with Venning (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored Southern Indiana in the second half by eight points, with Luc scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.