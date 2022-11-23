Taiwan's dreamy Mesona Flower Festival to open with swing dance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dubbed Taiwan’s Provence, Taoyuan Mesona Flower Festival 2022 will open to the public on Sunday (Nov. 27).

The romantic seven-hectare flower exhibition is full of Mesona flowers, Cosmos Bipinnatus, and five art installations all taking place at YangMei Leisure Agriculture Area, opposite Shanghu Police Station (上湖派出所), per UDN.

In addition to the 15-day-long event, there will be a market with over 20 shops and a series of events, such as the opening show by Swing Taiwan dance troupe and an outdoor concert by Master Low Brass Quartet and Gold Brass Quintet, according to Liberty Times.

The central art installation, "The Dance of Mesona Tea” mimics the poetic image of steam rising when tea is made. The exhibition also focuses on promoting the art of tea and agricultural products.

The exhibition will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a free shuttle bus and a parking lot. For more information, please visit the website.

Promotion video for the Taoyuan Mesona Flower Festival 2022. (Facebook, YangMei Leisure Agriculture Area video)