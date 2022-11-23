Service hours extended for longest suspension bridge in Taiwan’s Taroko

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Service hours for the Buluowan Suspension Bridge (布洛灣吊橋) in Taiwan’s Taroko National Park will be extended starting in December for visitors to better enjoy an awe-inspiring view.

The agency managing the national park in eastern Taiwan announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) the bridge will be opening from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 from Dec. 15, allowing for a more flexible arrangement of visitors.

At a length of 196 meters and a height of 152 meters, the 2.5 meter-wide bridge overlooks the Liwu River Valley and commands magnificent scenery of the gorge. It is the longest bridge in Taroko and has been a tourist magnet since its inauguration in August 2020.

Previously, advance booking was required for a visit to the site. Demand has been so high that the rule was scrapped in September and replaced by one that relies on crowd control. The new measure further opens it up at noon for longer service hours.

People can now queue for a walk on the bridge, which is adjacent to the Idas Trail and boasts forest scenes. Visitors are asked to be careful about wind gusts and banned from bringing umbrellas.



Buluowan Suspension Bridge. (Taroko National Park photo)