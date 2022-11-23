Taiwan tracks 3 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked three Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) and 6 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In addition, one Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was tracked in the southeast corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

No PLA aircraft were detected crossing the Taiwan Strait median line during this time. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 398 military aircraft and 74 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of Chinese aircraft. (MND image)