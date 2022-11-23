Discover 7-Eleven’s New Burgerrific Flavours Available All Day Every Day!

7-Eleven is launching five brand-new 7-Select grab-and-go burgers to give customers a-BUN-dant choice, great value and flavours 24/7! These are just your average burgers and feature tasty and innovative fillings that will be sure to delight! Choose from a new breakfast burger, a Japanese-inspired burger and two brand-new seafood options to fuel you throughout the day.

Five all-new Burgerrific Flavours to keep you going around the clock

Product

RSP

7-Select Chicken Sausage with Omelette Burger

$3.20

7-Select Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$3.70

7-Select Xtra Spicy Fried Chicken Burger

$3.70

7-Select Fish Burger

$3.70

7-Select Ebi Burger

$3.70

7-Select Cheesy Beef Burger

$3.40

7-Select Cheesy Chicken Burger

$3.40

7-Select Spicy Chicken Burger

$3.40

7-Select Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken Sausage

$3.50



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2022 - If you're looking to grab a quick, affordable and satisfying bite on the run ­– whether for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or a late-night snack ­– nothing beats a 7-Select burger at 7-Eleven. These handheld treats have always been popular with customers so that's why 7-Eleven is expanding its Ready to Eat burger range to offer an even greater choice of tasty options perfect for any time of the day. What's more, they're all affordably priced at $3.70 or under so are amazing value too!This ultimate breakfast burger boasting a succulent chicken sausage patty topped with fluffy omelette and cheese is sure to get your day off to a great start! We've dialled down the pepperiness of the patty to make it more breakfast-friendly, but it's still packed full of flavour and wallet-friendly too!If you're a fan of all things Japanese, then this burger is for you. Featuring a juicy chicken patty topped with sweet yet salty teriyaki sauce, this tasty burger is full of umami flavour to delight your tastebuds.Who doesn't love an upsized spicy chicken burger? With its extra-large, extra spicy patty made from tender chicken thigh, this fiery burger will not only make your mouth water but also satisfy any hunger craving.Variety is the spice of life so we're adding not one but two all-new seafood options to our burger menu! Thecontains a delicious white fish patty in crispy breadcrumb with cheese, diced onions and mayonnaise in a soft bun – perfect for breakfast, lunch or a quick supper on the run! Or treat yourself to theand enjoy a breaded shrimp patty topped with tangy tartar sauce all sandwiched in a fluffy white bun.Don't fret, your old fan-favourites are still available around the clock. Take your pick from theorAnd if you're looking for a great deal, then good news! All the above burgers can be enjoyed as part of our Saver Combos!A summary table of all products and their prices can be found below:All burgers are halal certified.More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg



