Taiwan boosts pet adoption rates by offering health insurance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The agricultural authorities plan to roll out a medical insurance scheme next year for sheltered strays to improve the chances of them finding a new home.

Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said on Tuesday (Nov. 22) the government is working on an incentive, slated to be implemented in the first half of 2023, to encourage pet adoption. Taiwan currently has 8,800 canines and felines at public shelters, wrote Agriharvest.

In addition to the proposed one-year insurance coverage for strays at public shelters, the COA is also drafting rules that regulate pet-related businesses, from food to funeral arrangements.

This involves the establishment of guidelines for drugs used for animals, allowing for better treatment of pets and also serving to encourage the research and development of relevant medicines, Chen added.

Apart from the enhancement of a nationwide pet care system, efforts have also been undertaken at local levels to improve the welfare of furry companions. Measures include free or subsidized neutering, microchip implants, and inoculations.

Tainan offers a free yearly health checkup for adopted cats and dogs, while New Taipei provides classes for pet grooming and pet meal preparation. Taipei already introduced an insurance scheme in 2019 and last month launched a voucher campaign to incentivize buying insurance for pets.