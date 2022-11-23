German lawmaker warns China invasion of Taiwan would be 'economically expensive'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bundestag member Marcus Faber on Friday (Nov. 18) was cited by German media as saying that his country's message to China must be that it would be incredibly expensive to attack Taiwan.

From Nov. 17-18, Marcus, who is the chair of the German-Taiwanese Association (DTG) and fellow Bundestag member Dr. Holger Becker paid an official visit to Taiwan. The trip was on the heels of visits by a delegation from the Germany-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group and another from the Bundestag’s Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid last month, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

During the visit, they attended a banquet hosted by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) and went to several key government facilities, ministries, and think tanks for exchanges and updates on Taiwan’s security policy and threats from China. Faber was cited by MOFA as saying that democracies can learn from the mistakes made before the Russo-Ukrainian War and that Germany can assist Taiwan in confronting China's threat.



Becker (left), Tien, and Faber. (Facebook, Marcus Faber photo)

In an interview with the German newspaper, WELT, Faber said that the security situation in Taiwan had changed significantly since he visited the country four years ago. He said that although Russian losses in Ukraine may give China pause, his sources have expressed to him concern that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) has surrounded himself with followers who "do not teach him about reality and that he might be inclined to make wrong assumptions," and that this is a common trait with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked how Germans can forestall Chinese aggression, Faber said that as Germans, they cannot contribute militarily in the region, the key will be to use economic measures in coordination with European partners to get the attention of Beijing. Faber said the message must be: "do not do it, do not invade, do not attack, it would be incredibly expensive economically for you."

On Monday (Nov. 21), the Taiwan representative office in the U.K. uploaded a Facebook post thanking Faber and Becker for their visit to Taiwan. It also uploaded an image with Faber's quote from Welt about the steep economic price that China would pay for an invasion of Taiwan.



