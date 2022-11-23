Sam Houston defeats Northern Illinois 88-54

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Qua Grant had 19 points in Sam Houston's 88-54 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Grant added five rebounds and three steals for the Bearkats (5-0). Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points and added four steals. Donte Powers shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Huskies (1-4) were led by Zarigue Nutter, who recorded 11 points. David Coit added 10 points and Zion Russell also put up 10 points and two steals.

Sam Houston led Northern Illinois 41-22 at the half, with Powers (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Sam Houston outscored Northern Illinois in the second half by 15 points, with Grant scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.