Coleman scores 33, NJIT defeats Sacred Heart 85-75

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Miles Coleman's 33 points led NJIT past Sacred Heart 85-75 on Tuesday.

Coleman was 12 of 19 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Highlanders (1-4). Mekhi Gray was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Kevin Osawe shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (3-3) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Raheem Solomon added 19 points and two steals for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly had 13 points.

