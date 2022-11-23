World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2022/11/23 04:01
Through Nov. 21
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|9.32
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.97
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|
|7.98
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|7.95
|5.
|Jon Rahm
|
|7.24
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.76
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|6.19
|8.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.83
|9.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.68
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.45
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|5.18
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|5.17
|13.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|5.00
|14.
|Sam Burns
|
|5.00
|15.
|Joohyung Kim
|
|4.51
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|4.21
|17.
|Billy Horschel
|
|4.11
|18.
|Cameron Young
|
|4.08
|19.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.92
|20.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.85
|21.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.82
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.62
|23.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|3.20
|24.
|Brian Harman
|
|3.18
|25.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|3.02
|26.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.97
|27.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.96
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.87
|29.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.81
|30.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.81
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.77
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.66
|33.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.65
|34.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.62
|35.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.61
|36.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.57
|37.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.56
|38.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.52
|39.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.49
|40.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.49
|41.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.46
|42.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.33
|43.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.30
|44.
|Saheeth Theegala
|
|2.30
|45.
|Harold Varner III
|
|2.30
|46.
|Jason Kokrak
|
|2.26
|47.
|Kevin Na
|
|2.25
|48.
|Brooks Koepka
|
|2.24
|49.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|
|2.18
|50.
|Daniel Berger
|
|2.18