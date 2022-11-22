Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/22 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186
New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185
Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215
Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269
Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 2 0 .800 300 233
L.A. Chargers 5 5 0 .500 227 258
Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171
Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167
N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204
Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274
New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267
Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282
Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 4 0 .600 236 173
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
Arizona 4 7 0 .364 240 296
L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, Chicago 24

Baltimore 13, Carolina 3

Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18

New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3

New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20

Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16

Washington 23, Houston 10

Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT

Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30

Dallas 40, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Games

San Francisco 38, Arizona 10, Mexico City, MEX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.