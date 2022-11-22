NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|281
|174
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|199
|186
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|213
|169
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|193
|185
|Indianapolis
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|173
|220
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|8
|1
|.150
|159
|230
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|248
|199
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|215
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|240
|269
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|170
|244
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|300
|233
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|227
|258
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|147
|171
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|225
|242
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|263
|183
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|251
|167
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|205
|204
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|214
|223
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|259
|274
|New Orleans
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|249
|267
|Carolina
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|207
|256
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|229
|231
|Detroit
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|250
|282
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|243
|Chicago
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|241
|274
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|236
|173
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|Arizona
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|240
|296
|L.A. Rams
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|168
|227
___
Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17
Atlanta 27, Chicago 24
Baltimore 13, Carolina 3
Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18
New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3
New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20
Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16
Washington 23, Houston 10
Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT
Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30
Dallas 40, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10, Mexico City, MEX
Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.