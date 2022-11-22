NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 19 17 2 0 34 80 40 New Jersey 19 16 3 0 32 73 44 Toronto 20 10 5 5 25 59 54 Carolina 19 10 5 4 24 56 52 N.Y. Islanders 20 12 8 0 24 66 55 Tampa Bay 19 11 7 1 23 64 61 Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 70 64 Florida 19 9 8 2 20 64 64 Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63 Philadelphia 19 7 8 4 18 48 62 Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67 Columbus 18 7 10 1 15 55 78 Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66 Ottawa 18 6 11 1 13 57 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 20 15 4 1 31 73 51 Dallas 19 11 5 3 25 73 52 Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71 Colorado 17 11 5 1 23 61 42 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 50 41 Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49 St. Louis 18 10 8 0 20 53 59 Calgary 18 9 7 2 20 58 60 Edmonton 19 10 9 0 20 66 69 Nashville 19 9 8 2 20 53 62 Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54 San Jose 21 7 11 3 17 62 72 Chicago 18 6 9 3 15 44 62 Vancouver 19 6 10 3 15 66 76 Arizona 17 6 9 2 14 44 62 Anaheim 19 5 13 1 11 50 82

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3

Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Toronto 2, OT

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 4, Arizona 3, SO

Colorado 3, Dallas 2, SO

San Jose 5, Ottawa 1

Vegas 5, Vancouver 4

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.