NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|19
|17
|2
|0
|34
|80
|40
|New Jersey
|19
|16
|3
|0
|32
|73
|44
|Toronto
|20
|10
|5
|5
|25
|59
|54
|Carolina
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|56
|52
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|66
|55
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|61
|Detroit
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|59
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|56
|52
|Pittsburgh
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|70
|64
|Florida
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|64
|64
|Montreal
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|57
|63
|Philadelphia
|19
|7
|8
|4
|18
|48
|62
|Washington
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|55
|67
|Columbus
|18
|7
|10
|1
|15
|55
|78
|Buffalo
|18
|7
|11
|0
|14
|62
|66
|Ottawa
|18
|6
|11
|1
|13
|57
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|20
|15
|4
|1
|31
|73
|51
|Dallas
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|73
|52
|Los Angeles
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|67
|71
|Colorado
|17
|11
|5
|1
|23
|61
|42
|Winnipeg
|17
|11
|5
|1
|23
|50
|41
|Seattle
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|58
|49
|St. Louis
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|53
|59
|Calgary
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|58
|60
|Edmonton
|19
|10
|9
|0
|20
|66
|69
|Nashville
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|53
|62
|Minnesota
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|49
|54
|San Jose
|21
|7
|11
|3
|17
|62
|72
|Chicago
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|44
|62
|Vancouver
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|66
|76
|Arizona
|17
|6
|9
|2
|14
|44
|62
|Anaheim
|19
|5
|13
|1
|11
|50
|82
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Calgary 5, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3
Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Toronto 2, OT
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1
Nashville 4, Arizona 3, SO
Colorado 3, Dallas 2, SO
San Jose 5, Ottawa 1
Vegas 5, Vancouver 4
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.