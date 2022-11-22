All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 16 10 2 2 2 24 46 39 Charlotte 16 10 4 1 1 22 51 48 Bridgeport 15 9 3 3 0 21 52 44 Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 42 35 Springfield 16 7 6 0 3 17 49 48 WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 37 32 Lehigh Valley 14 7 6 1 0 15 38 43 Hartford 14 5 5 1 3 14 37 49

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 15 10 4 1 0 21 54 47 Rochester 15 8 5 1 1 18 49 48 Cleveland 15 8 5 0 2 18 62 62 Syracuse 15 6 6 1 2 15 57 56 Belleville 15 7 7 1 0 15 54 60 Laval 17 5 9 3 0 13 54 67 Utica 12 4 6 1 1 10 31 38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 14 10 4 0 0 20 55 40 Manitoba 13 8 3 2 0 18 48 38 Texas 16 7 5 2 2 18 52 49 Iowa 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 45 Rockford 14 7 6 0 1 15 53 50 Grand Rapids 16 7 8 1 0 15 51 69 Chicago 14 5 7 2 0 12 42 53

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 16 10 5 1 0 21 48 41 Calgary 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 42 Ontario 14 8 5 0 1 17 42 37 Tucson 14 8 5 1 0 17 45 47 San Jose 15 8 6 0 1 17 40 42 Coachella Valley 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 38 Bakersfield 14 7 6 1 0 15 41 43 Abbotsford 13 6 6 0 1 13 40 46 San Diego 16 6 10 0 0 12 49 51 Henderson 17 5 12 0 0 10 43 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4

Tuesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.