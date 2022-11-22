All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|16
|10
|2
|2
|2
|24
|46
|39
|Charlotte
|16
|10
|4
|1
|1
|22
|51
|48
|Bridgeport
|15
|9
|3
|3
|0
|21
|52
|44
|Hershey
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|42
|35
|Springfield
|16
|7
|6
|0
|3
|17
|49
|48
|WB/Scranton
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|37
|32
|Lehigh Valley
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|38
|43
|Hartford
|14
|5
|5
|1
|3
|14
|37
|49
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|54
|47
|Rochester
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|49
|48
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|5
|0
|2
|18
|62
|62
|Syracuse
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|15
|57
|56
|Belleville
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|54
|60
|Laval
|17
|5
|9
|3
|0
|13
|54
|67
|Utica
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|31
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|55
|40
|Manitoba
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|48
|38
|Texas
|16
|7
|5
|2
|2
|18
|52
|49
|Iowa
|14
|6
|4
|2
|2
|16
|44
|45
|Rockford
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|53
|50
|Grand Rapids
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|51
|69
|Chicago
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|42
|53
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|48
|41
|Calgary
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|53
|42
|Ontario
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|42
|37
|Tucson
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|45
|47
|San Jose
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|40
|42
|Coachella Valley
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|44
|38
|Bakersfield
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|41
|43
|Abbotsford
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|40
|46
|San Diego
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|49
|51
|Henderson
|17
|5
|12
|0
|0
|10
|43
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 4
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.