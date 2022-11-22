Indonesia earthquake: Widodo visits Cianjur as death toll rises

Rescue operations continued in Indonesia's island of Java on Tuesday as the president visited the site of the 5.6-magnitude quake which local officials now say claimed at least 268 lives.

President Joko Widodo offered his condolences, stressing that he has ordered the government to provide financial assistance to those whose homes were impacted.

The president made his way to the Cianjur area by car "to ensure that access roads that were closed due to the earthquake have re-opened." This would clear the way for any needed food, medicine or other aid.

The earthquake severed several roads leading to the largely rural, mountainous region, also causing a power outage. By Tuesday, 89% of electricity was restored.

Death toll on the rise

Disaster relief officials latest count on Tuesday put the death toll from the earthquake and the landslides it caused at 268, in addition to 151 who remain missing.

The earthquake also left over 1,000 injured and nearly 60,000 displaced, damaging 22,000 houses, Suharyanto, the chief of the Disaster agency, reportedly said.

Rescuers continued to search the rubble, but National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) head Henri Alfiandi said their efforts were impacted by the landslides and rough terrain.

"The challenge is the affected area is spread out... On top of that, the roads in these villages are damaged," Reuters quoted Alfiandi as saying.

The head of the weather and geophysics agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, meanwhile warned of the upcoming rainy season, which peaks next month. He said landslides and other disasters must thus be anticipated.

Cianjur, a town with roughly 175,000 people, is located in a mountainous district of the same name with over 2.5 million inhabitants. The town is known for having a large number of mosques and Islamic boarding schools.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a region around the rim of the Pacific Basin that is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The country of 270 million is frequently struck by quakes.

