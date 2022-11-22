Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei marks 33rd anniversary of Velvet Revolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei on Tuesday (Nov. 22) held an event commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, which occurred in November 1989.

Slovak Representative to Taiwan Bruno Hromy called the non-violent transition of power “one of the most fundamental events in Slovakia’s modern history.” The revolution led to the first free general election in 42 years and the foundation of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hromy said.

The representative said Slovakia and Taiwan share the experience of “breaking the shackles of dictatorship” and the peaceful transition of democracy. The legacy of the Velvet Revolution is now more important than ever as there are many countries with dictatorships or autocratic governments that oppress their people, Hromy said.

He added that Slovakians and Taiwanese should not forget how lucky they are. The representative also urged the two nations to help those who are not as fortunate and to remind them that “hope is the last to die.”

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) noted that 1989 was also the year Taiwan’s ban on forming political parties was removed, which was a “major step” toward becoming a multi-party democracy.

He said Slovakia and Taiwan are “young and vibrant democracies” and that the high-level exchanges between the two countries demonstrate a close partnership. Wu called his visit to the central European country last October “a historical milestone in bilateral relations.”

“Inviting Taiwan’s foreign minister is not an easy matter. I was very moved by Slovakia’s fortitude and courage,” he said.

The foreign minister said that Slovakia State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Karol Galek’s visit to Taiwan in December 2021 “elevated our ties to new heights.” Wu also mentioned the establishment of the Taiwan-Slovakia Interparliamentary Amity Association in June.

“As fellow democracies, we cannot forget the epic struggle between democracy and autocracy that is taking place on the world stage right now,” Wu said. Democracy is under threat, he said.

The foreign minister pointed out that both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s global expansion are greatly affecting the rules-based international order.

Wu said he looked forward to “ever stronger ties” between Taiwan and Slovakia based on common values in the future.

The Velvet Revolution, which was a series of popular demonstrations opposing the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, lasted from Nov. 17 to Dec. 29, 1989.