Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market reach At USD 27.3 billion by 2031, Likely To Surge At 5.7% CAGR During 2022 to 2031

Research Viewpoint on Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Outlook:

The global satellite manufacturing market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

In recent years, a number of new companies have entered the satellite market. They plan to launch small satellites at a fraction of the cost of large-sized satellites. This new model has created rivalries with large-satellite manufacturers, changing the rules of the game and challenging long-established industry players whose traditional manufacturing processes are being challenged. In the current space-industry environment it is desirable that satellite manufacturers adopt innovative manufacturing methods in order to increase efficiency and competitiveness.

The majority of GEO communication satellites are custom-built at present, increasing their cost. Software upgrades on orbit will allow manufacturers to mass-produce homogenous satellites that operators can then customize to meet their changing requirements via software uploads.

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space and Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

LEO

GEO

MEO

Beyond GEO

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

RandD

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

