Glycol Ethers Market Trend 2022, Size, Industry Growth by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

The global glycol ethers market size was US$ 6.89 billion in 2021. The global glycol ethers market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Glycol ether is a group of solvents derived from alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. Glycol ethers also find extensive use in paints and cleaners. There are two groups of glycol ethers, the E-series and the P-series. In addition, Ethylene oxide and propylene oxide are examples of reagents used to produce glycol ethers. Additionally, paints & coatings, adhesives, and personal care products use glycol ether as a solvent.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings and the increasing use of glycol ethers in cosmetics and personal care products, the global market is forecast to grow over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, increasing awareness resulting in excess demand for P-series glycol, for low emission oxygenated diesel fuel, should provide opportunities for the global market.

Growing disposable income and a change in lifestyle with an increase in demand for skin care products due to varied climatic conditions are forecast to boost industry growth.

Fluctuating raw material prices are the primary barrier to global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemicals. Due to this pandemic, the oil & gas industry suffered. It has a negative impact on the glycol ether industry. A pandemic outbreak has led to the temporary or complete shutdown of some production facilities which do not produce essential goods. A major impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has been the disruption of manufacturing plants and the improper transport of petroleum-related raw materials to manufacturing facilities.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global glycol ethers market. In this region, there are a number of highly populated countries that have increased the demand for a variety of products. Modernization and the increase in per capita income have also improved the lifestyle, thereby increasing the demand for glycol ether in the textile industry. A rise in construction projects may also result in an increase in the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global glycol ethers market are:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemicals Company

FBC Chemical

Hannong chemicals

Henan GP Chemical

Huntsman corporation

INEOS

India Glycols Limited

Jangsu Yida Chemical

Kemipex

KN Neochem

Lyondellbasell

Nippon Nyukazai

Oxiteno

Recochem

Royal Dutch Shell

SABIC

Sasol

Sadara Chemical

Solvay SA

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global glycol ethers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

E-series

Ethylene Glycol Ethyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Propyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Acetate

Ethylene Glycol Methyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether

Others

P-series Propylene Glycol Butyl Ether Mono-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether Di-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether Tri-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Mono-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Di-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Tri-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether

Propylene Glycol Propyl Ether Mono-propylene Glycol Propyl Ether Di-propylene Glycol Propyl Ether

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate

Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Solvent

Anti-icing

Hydraulic & Brake Fluid

Chemical Intermediates

Segmentation based on End-use Industry

Paints and Coatings

Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

