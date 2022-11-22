Glycol Ethers Market Trend 2022, Size, Industry Growth by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

The global glycol ethers market size was US$ 6.89 billion in 2021. The global glycol ethers market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Glycol ether is a group of solvents derived from alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. Glycol ethers also find extensive use in paints and cleaners. There are two groups of glycol ethers, the E-series and the P-series. In addition, Ethylene oxide and propylene oxide are examples of reagents used to produce glycol ethers. Additionally, paints & coatings, adhesives, and personal care products use glycol ether as a solvent.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings and the increasing use of glycol ethers in cosmetics and personal care products, the global market is forecast to grow over the forecast period.
- Over the forecast period, increasing awareness resulting in excess demand for P-series glycol, for low emission oxygenated diesel fuel, should provide opportunities for the global market.
- Growing disposable income and a change in lifestyle with an increase in demand for skin care products due to varied climatic conditions are forecast to boost industry growth.
- Fluctuating raw material prices are the primary barrier to global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemicals. Due to this pandemic, the oil & gas industry suffered. It has a negative impact on the glycol ether industry. A pandemic outbreak has led to the temporary or complete shutdown of some production facilities which do not produce essential goods. A major impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has been the disruption of manufacturing plants and the improper transport of petroleum-related raw materials to manufacturing facilities.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global glycol ethers market. In this region, there are a number of highly populated countries that have increased the demand for a variety of products. Modernization and the increase in per capita income have also improved the lifestyle, thereby increasing the demand for glycol ether in the textile industry. A rise in construction projects may also result in an increase in the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global glycol ethers market are:
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemicals Company
- FBC Chemical
- Hannong chemicals
- Henan GP Chemical
- Huntsman corporation
- INEOS
- India Glycols Limited
- Jangsu Yida Chemical
- Kemipex
- KN Neochem
- Lyondellbasell
- Nippon Nyukazai
- Oxiteno
- Recochem
- Royal Dutch Shell
- SABIC
- Sasol
- Sadara Chemical
- Solvay SA
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global glycol ethers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- E-series
- Ethylene Glycol Ethyl Ether
- Ethylene Glycol Propyl Ether
- Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether
- Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Acetate
- Ethylene Glycol Methyl Ether
- Ethylene Glycol Phenyl Ether
- Others
- P-series
- Propylene Glycol Butyl Ether
- Mono-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether
- Di-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether
- Tri-propylene Glycol Butyl Ether
- Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether
- Mono-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether
- Di-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether
- Tri-propylene Glycol Methyl Ether
- Propylene Glycol Propyl Ether
- Mono-propylene Glycol Propyl Ether
- Di-propylene Glycol Propyl Ether
- Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate
- Propylene Glycol Phenyl Ether
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Solvent
- Anti-icing
- Hydraulic & Brake Fluid
- Chemical Intermediates
Segmentation based on End-use Industry
- Paints and Coatings
- Printing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
