Zinc Acetate Market 2022 Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report, By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts Till 2030

The global zinc acetate market size was US$ 145.7 million in 2021. The global zinc acetate market size is forecast to reach US$ 234.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Acetate of zinc is an important ingredient in medicines and dietary supplements. Astringent properties make it ideal for use as an acne cream or ointment. The human body requires zinc acetate twice a day to meet its zinc needs. There is also a lot of it in over-the-counter medicines for common colds and diarrhea, along with age-related muscle degeneration. Wood preservative, feed additive, dye additive, and catalyst are uses of zinc acetate.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The significant rise in the use of zinc acetate in medicines & astringents, the global demand for animal feed products, and the rise in consumption of wood products are the major drivers of the global zinc acetate market.

A change in lifestyle and dietary habits has resulted in a decrease in zinc intake that can result in a number of health problems. Improved diagnostics and primary health care have made zinc deficiency more widely known. There is consequently a significant consumption of zinc acetate-based supplements. Thus, the global market is forecast to grow during the forecast period.

The availability of other zinc-based additives is a major challenge in the global zinc acetate market.

Zinc acetate’s increasing demand for other applications is forecast to provide lucrative market growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 had a positive effect on the global zinc acetate market. Sales of supplements and nutrition products spiked due to the pandemic’s global spread. Zinc plays an important role in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant functions. Zinc deficiency leads to increased IL-6 and IL-1β production, resulting in an inflammatory response. The zinc levels of patients with COVID-19 were significantly lower than those of healthy controls. These patients developed more complications.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific holds a dominant position in the global zinc acetate market and is forecast to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. A major reason for this increase is the rapid growth of the medical industry in emerging economies. Furthermore, there is a large market potential for the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Thailand, and Brazil, owing to the growth in health awareness and the significant demand for dietary supplements in these countries.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global zinc acetate market are:

Celtic Chemicals

Fengchen Group Co. Limited

GFS Chemicals Incorporated

Jost Chemical Co.

Kerry Group Plc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIB Chemicals AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

Spectrum Chemical

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global zinc acetate market segmentation focuses on Form, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form

Dihydrate

Anhydrous

Segmentation based on Application

Dietary & Medicine

Analytical Reagent

Wood Preservative

Chemical

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

