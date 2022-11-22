Glutamic Acid Market 2022, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Glutamic Acid market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Glutamic Acid market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global glutamic acid market size was US$ 10.4 billion in 2021. The global glutamic acid market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC483

The amino acid glutamic acid is essential for protein synthesis. Sugarcane molasses, coryneform bacteria, and glucose are the key raw materials for glutamic acid production. The acid is produced through fermentation using these raw materials. fermentation involves multiple steps that involve fermenting, centrifuging, adsorbing carbon, evaporating, crystallizing, and exchanging ions. A major reason for its popularity among manufacturers is the high quality and purity of glutamic acid obtained through the process. As a result, the fermentation process requires a high degree of capital investment and a lot of water and energy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A favorable government policy to assist the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with increased government investment, is expected to propel the pharmaceutical industry, thus, driving the glutamic acid market.

Increasing consumer preference for natural food additives over synthetic food additives, and suppliers are actively tracking changing food preferences in order to provide new opportunities for the market.

High consumption of glutamic acid is associated with an increased risk of stroke mortality, thereby limiting the glutamic acid market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Indirectly and directly, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected industrial operations with regard to customer behaviors, labor shortages or stoppages, inventory, sales, and business and manufacturing operations, among others. There were numerous uncertainties concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, including the scope of the scientific and health problems, the duration of the pandemic, and the political, and economic disruption it might cause. As a result of the lockdown, manufacturing and supply regions experienced economic slowdowns. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, glutamic acid demand increased in the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC483

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A major factor in the market growth is the increasing purchasing power of consumers, the popularity of healthy lifestyles, and the expansion of end-use industries such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverage. In countries such as India and China, the livestock population is forecast to increase, which will lead to an increase in animal feed demand.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global glutamic acid market are:

Amino GmbH

Ajinomoto co

Evonik industries

Fufeng group

Haihang group

Hefei TNJ chemicals

Kyowa Hakko

Medinex

Sichuan Tongsheng amino acid

Wuhan amino acid

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global glutamic acid market segmentation focuses on End-Use Industries and Region.

Segmentation based on End-Use Industries

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food industry

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC483

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC483

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/