Coating Additives Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Coating Additives market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Coating Additives market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global coating additives market size was US$ 9.5 billion in 2021. The global coating additives market size is forecast to reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Coatings with technologically advanced formulas are complex, incorporating thickeners, emulsifiers, dispersants, pigments, defoamers, levelers, photo-stabilizers, curing catalysts, and other additives. Adding these additives to resin improves its properties. An anti-foaming procedure reduces or prevents foam formation on paint films and coatings. Dispersion and wetting use the deflocculating effect to stabilize films. Rheology modification is a method for altering the structure or flow of materials due to external stress to increase the thickness and viscosity of coated surfaces. The biocide protects paint films from microbiological degradation, such as fungal and algal growth due to humid environments or contamination. Using impact modification, sheets, packing films, and other materials are less likely to deform on the surface.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A coating additive is added to paints to help improve dispersion of solids, wetting, foam reduction, gloss control, anti-chipping, and UV protection. A coating additive also helps surfaces cope with higher temperatures, abrasion, moisture, biocides, and chemical resistance. These properties drive the global market for coating additives.

Growing demand from the automotive, construction & building industries will fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Regulations targeted at reducing the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) content of coating additives to reduce environmental issues may have a negative impact on the global coating additives market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted manufacturing and industrial sectors worldwide due to a scarcity of resources. Coating additives mainly appear in the automotive, industrial, and architectural industries. In many countries, the economy has slowed due to the suspension of several industries, especially the transport and supply chains. Due to the lockdown, there has been no product development, which has affected the demand of the global market.

Regional Insights

As of 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the coating additives market. The Asia-Pacific coating additives market is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR both in terms of volume and value. Due to the stable economy, rising disposable income, and improving quality of life in places such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. A major reason for this growth is the increased capability to spend on infrastructure. The Asia Pacific market for coating additives is also growing due to the increasing production of coating additives in countries such as China and India.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global coating additives market are:

Arkema

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Clariant

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik, Lanxess

Momentive Performance Materials Incorporated

Solvay

Lanxess

Elementis PLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Michelman, Incorporated

Croda International Plc

Cytec Industries Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global coating additives market segmentation focuses on Function, Type, Formulation, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Function

Anti-foaming

Wetting & Dispersion

Rheology modification

Biocides

Impact Modification

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Acrylic

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additives

Others

Segmentation based on Formulation

Water-borne Coating

Solvent-borne Coating

Wax

Lubricants

Others

Solventless Coating

Powder Coating

Radiation Curable Coating

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

